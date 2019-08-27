Word from Omaha: Mondesi’s rehab is progressing well
- AAA
- Adalberto Mondesi
- AL
- AL Central
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Kansas City Royals
- MILB
- MLB
- Omaha Storm Chasers
- PCL
-
Mark Nasser, the Omaha Storm Chasers' "radio guy," reports on Royals prospects along with rehabbing Adalberto Mondesi: "He's not favoring the shoulder at all" and could be back in KC soon.
