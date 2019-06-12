O’Hearn on Royals catching some breaks in the eighth inning: ‘It’s about time’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Blaine Hardy
- Detroit Tigers
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Jakob Junis
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- Ryan O'Hearn
-
Ryan O'Hearn on homering off lefty Blaine Hardy to put the Royals on the board in Tuesday night's win over the Tigers: "I've been working hard, and to come out and have some results and help the team win one tonight and hopefully put us in the right direction and get us going on something — it feels great."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618