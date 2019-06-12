O’Hearn on Royals catching some breaks in the eighth inning: ‘It’s about time’

Ryan O'Hearn on homering off lefty Blaine Hardy to put the Royals on the board in Tuesday night's win over the Tigers: "I've been working hard, and to come out and have some results and help the team win one tonight and hopefully put us in the right direction and get us going on something — it feels great."

