Sinovic: ‘We expect more out of ourselves’
Video Details
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- FOX Sports Kansas City - Sporting Kansas City
- MLS
- Seth Sinovic
- Sporting Kansas City
Seth Sinovic says there were some strong points in the game for Sporting Kansas City, but the results didn't show: "We expect to get three points every time we're at home... We expect more out of ourselves."
