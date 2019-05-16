Yost on Lopez’s debut series: ‘I liked the fact that he got on base eight out of 15 times’
Video Details
Ned Yost on Chris Owings throwing the final 1 2/3 innings of the Royals' loss to the Rangers: "I told him, 'Look, don't get stupid.' He did a great job of saving our 'pen."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618