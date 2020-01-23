T.J. Warren on return to Phoenix: ‘As soon as the ball went up everything went out the window’
Video Details
T.J. Warren says it felt just like old times as he scored 25 points in his former home arena: "I'm familiar with this place, hit a lot of types of shots in here, so it felt good to come in here and get a win."
