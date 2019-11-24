Pacers invite nearly 300 military veterans to practice
Video Details
The Indiana Pacers rubbed shoulders with nearly 300 American heroes by inviting military veterans to their practice on Thursday. T.J. McConnell: “What they do for us, there’s no way we can repay them.” Victor Oladipo: “Without them, we wouldn’t be at peace… This is the least we could do.”
