Turner, Vic and TY on playing for fans in Indiana
Video Details
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Indiana Pacers
- NBA
- Victor Oladipo
-
The Pacers' team leaders describe how it feels to play basketball for the great Indiana fan base. In the case of Victor Oladipo, who wore a Hoosiers basketball jersey before pulling on the Pacers', "their love went from here to unconditional."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices