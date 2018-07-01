Paul Goydos sinks long birdie putt on 15 to take late lead at US Senior Open
Video Details
Paul Goydos moves into first place after sinking a long putt on 15 to improve to 3 under for the weekend.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices