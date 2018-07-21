ANNOUNCER 1: Today it's the championship match of the US Junior Amateur from Baltusrol Golf Club.

MAN: Come on, be good. [INAUDIBLE].

ANNOUNCER 1: Oh, It is good. Used the contour. You see that-- the hill up to the right. Everything helps. These first few holes have be a little longer.

MAN: Stop, stop, stop.

ANNOUNCER 1: Another beauty there. Chance for back-to-back birdies for Thorbjornsen. What a putt there. All square.

Not very [INAUDIBLE]. Great shot. He's been good on his left to righters. Boy, he's hot! [INAUDIBLE] is! Oh.

ANNOUNCER 2: What a read. What a roll. Almost thought it might be a three-way downwind for these two players.

MAN: Come on.

ANNOUNCER 1: Right at it.

ANNOUNCER 2: He pitched it on the greens. This is going to get a good break and get it to come back down. This should come back quite some bit.

MAN: Do a great shot.

ANNOUNCER 1: That is awesome. What a shot by Michael Thorbjornsen. Now that is pressure.

Hard to keep your trajectory down here and bounce it up to the back. Oh! Just what he needed to do. Pressure on.

ANNOUNCER 2: Breeze is really starting to pick up here.

ANNOUNCER 1: Not taking much time.

MAN: Come on. Come on.

ANNOUNCER 1: Should stay.

Similar putts for birdie here on the 34th hole.

ANNOUNCER 2: Really important for Thorbjornsen to hit this.

MAN: Don't spin. Stay!

ANNOUNCER 2: Close. And he did.

ANNOUNCER 1: Brad, I think that's as good as he could do. I like how he just kind of got up there and doesn't seem to let the pressure of the moment make him take a lot longer. That little girl cheering him on.

MAN: Come on back. Come on back.

ANNOUNCER 1: That's all he had to do. And I say that like that was an easy thing to do. But he's on the green.

What a roll. The roll of a champion. Just short. And that does it. Michael Thorbjornsen, your champion. The 71st US Junior Amateur Champion here at Baltusrol.

[CHEERING]

[APPLAUSE]