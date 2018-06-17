JOE BUCK: And Brooks Koepka is the US Open champion back to back years.

[CHEERING]

- I'm Holly Sonders with the US Open Performance Update. Burke's Koepka came to Shinnecock Hills as a champion, and he's leaving as champion. He shot a final round 68 to finish 1 over par for the tournament. The field though, made for a dramatic Sunday, including Tommy Fleetwood, who became the sixth player in US history to record a score of 63. Here's what the repeat champion had to say after the round.

- This is incredible. I don't think I could have dreamed of this going back to back. It's truly special and I'm so honored.

