Brooks Koepka wins the U.S. Open for the second straight year. Holly Sonders recaps his performance. Sponsored by #Lexus
JOE BUCK: And Brooks Koepka is the US Open champion back to back years.
[CHEERING]
- I'm Holly Sonders with the US Open Performance Update. Burke's Koepka came to Shinnecock Hills as a champion, and he's leaving as champion. He shot a final round 68 to finish 1 over par for the tournament. The field though, made for a dramatic Sunday, including Tommy Fleetwood, who became the sixth player in US history to record a score of 63. Here's what the repeat champion had to say after the round.
- This is incredible. I don't think I could have dreamed of this going back to back. It's truly special and I'm so honored.
- Thanks for joining us all week at Shinnecock Hills. We'll see you next year at Pebble Beach. Brought to you by Lexus. Experience amazing.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices