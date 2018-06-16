- And a 72 for the defending champion Brooks Koepka. Can you give us your assessment on round three for you, personally?

- Yeah. I played very well. You know, I felt like the speed of the greens were a lot quicker on the putting green. And going out today, you knew it was going to be fast. You knew it was going to be firm. But you know, this one's making it very difficult. And on this course kind of reflected that today.

- And what's it like, you know, being back here as defending champion, with all those fresh memories? You know, is it a good feeling? Are the memories really fresh with you and Ricky, your caddy?

- Yeah. They're very fresh. To be honest with you, it feels like it was just the other day. You know, it's something I haven't forgotten. You know, every time in my house when I go by, I'm passing the trophy, I think of it. And you know, it's a good feeling to be back, and just be back defending.

- And a very similar position going into the final round tomorrow. Can you do and get the same result, perhaps?

- I hope so. I hope these greens are good enough to play tomorrow. They're very borderline right now, to be honest with you. But you know, hopefully they put some water on these things, soak them a little bit tonight. And we can get back out tomorrow and have some good greens.

- It's been a windy day, but a very good result. The very best of luck in the final round, Brooks.

- Thanks.