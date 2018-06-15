- I'm Holly Sonders at the US open performance update. Dustin Johnson was the story on Thursday, and he didn't disappoint on Friday. His shot of the day came on the 7th green, when he nailed a 45 foot putt for birdie. The 2016 US Open champ shot 67 on the day, and went into the clubhouse in sole possession of the lead at four under par.

Scott Piercy and Charley Hoffman are next, behind DJ at even par, while defending champion Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood shined a Friday best at four under par 66 and are part of a tie for fourth. However, it was another rough day for Tiger Woods, playing in his first US open since 2015. Tiger failed to make the cut, finishing at 10 over par.

And don't forget, round three coverage begins Saturday morning at 11:00 AM Eastern time on Fox.

