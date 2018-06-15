- Hello, I'm Holly Sonders here at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club for the US Open performance update.

Last year at Erin Hills, the field shattered the record for most subpar rounds at a US open. But after Thursday's first round here, I don't think that record is in jeopardy. Only four players broke 70 today. And of course, all eyes were on Tiger Woods. He had a rough start making triple bogey on his first hole. And it only got worse from there. He finished with an eight over par, 78. But the good news for Tiger? He was the last player to win a US Open while recording a triple bogey and that was back in 2000.

Tiger played alongside Dustin Johnson. And the world number one got off to a strong start. Here he is holing out of the bunker at eight for birdie. He finished with a 1 under par, 69.

That's it for now. Don't forget to watch round 2 coverage on FS1 and Fox. We thank you for watching. The was your US Open performance update.

