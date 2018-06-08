US Open Trivia Quiz

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) How well do you know your U.S. Open history? Try this quiz:

1. Who is the only player to complete the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open?

a.) Bobby Jones

b.) Gary Player

c.) Gene Sarazen

2. Who won the first U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills?

a.) James Foulis

b.) Horton Smith

c.) Horace Rawlins

3. Name the last player to win the U.S. Open in his first attempt.

a.) Francis Ouimet

b.) Jack Fleck

c.) Fuzzy Zoeller

4. How many times has Phil Mickelson been U.S. Open runner-up in the state of New York

a.) 2

b.) 4

c.) 6

5. Name the only other player to break par in the three U.S. Opens won by Tiger Woods.

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Ernie Els

c.) Rocco Mediate

6. Who holds the 72-hole scoring record at the U.S. Open?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Martin Kaymer

c.) Rory McIlroy

7. Who was the first player to shoot in the 60s all rounds in the U.S. Open?

a.) Tony Jacklin

b.) Lee Trevino

c.) Hale Irwin

8. Five players have shot 63 in the U.S. Open. Name the only person to do it in the final round.

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Nick Price

c.) Johnny Miller

9. Who was the youngest U.S. Open champion?

a.) Gene Sarazen

b.) John McDermott

c.) Jordan Spieth

10. What club did Corey Pavin hit into the 18th green to clinch the 1995 U.S. Open?

a.) wedge

b.) 5-iron

c.) 4-wood

11. Name the last U.S. Open champion who had to go through qualifying?

a.) Webb Simpson

b.) Michael Campbell

c.) Lucas Glover

12. Who had the lowest world ranking of any U.S. Open champion?

a.) Steve Jones

b.) Angel Cabrera

c.) Lee Janzen

13. Name the last amateur to win the U.S. Open

a.) Bobby Jones

b.) John Goodman

c.) Chick Evans

14. Who was the last player to win back-to-back in the U.S. Open?

a.) Ben Hogan

b.) Lee Trevino

c.) Curtis Strange

15. Who lost the largest 54-hole lead in the U.S. Open?

a.) Mike Brady

b.) Payne Stewart

c.) Mike Souchak

16. Who is the only player to play 72 holes under par in three straight U.S. Opens?

a.) Alex Smith

b.) Tom Watson

c.) Curtis Strange

17. Who is the only player to lose the U.S. Open in a playoff three times?

a.) Arnold Palmer

b.) Greg Norman

c.) Colin Montgomerie

18. Which player thought he needed birdie to win the U.S. Open, only needed par and made a triple bogey?

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Doug Sanders

c.) Sam Snead

—

ANSWERS

1. b

2. a

3. a

4. b

5. c

6. c

7. b

8. c

9. b

10. c

11. c

12. a

13. b

14. c

15. a

16. c

17. a

18. c