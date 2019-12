A capsule look at the U.S. team for the Presidents Cup. Players listed in order of how they made they team:

JUSTIN THOMAS

Age: 26.

World ranking: 5.

Worldwide victories: 11.

2019 victories: BMW Championship, CJ Cup.

Majors: PGA Championship (2017).

Presidents Cup appearances: 1.

Record: 3-1-1.

Noteworthy: Thomas, who has won twice in his last five starts, has compiled a 7-2-1 record in his team competitions.