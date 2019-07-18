The Latest: Woods ‘sore’ and not moving well at British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on first round of The British Open (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Tiger Woods says he was “sore” during his round of 78 at the British Open and wasn’t moving as well as he did in winning the Masters in April.

The 15-time major champion says there are certain shots he can’t hit the way he used to because of “Father Time and some procedures I’ve had over time.”

Woods had four back surgeries in a span of about three years to 2017.

Woods, who made six bogeys and a double bogey, said his warmup wasn’t very good and that he was “just trying to piece together a swing that will get me around a golf course.”