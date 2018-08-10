The Latest: Kodaira delivers first eagle of PGA Championship

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship, golf’s final major of the year (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Play has been suspended for the rest of the day at the PGA Championship, where a band of strong storms brought heavy rains to Bellerive Country Club.

Nobody in the afternoon wave Friday finished their second round, which means big names such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas will have to resume play at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The cut line is currently even-par. The low-70 and ties will begin their third round about 30 minutes after the second round concludes, going off in groups of three off the first and 10th tee.

Gary Woodland is the leader at 10 under, one shot better than Kevin Kisner. Both of them were in the morning wave and finished their rounds without any issue.