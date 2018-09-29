The Latest: Fourballs matches underway on Day 2 at Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The pairings are out for the final day of the Ryder Cup, and the Sunday singles kick off with a match between Europe’s Rory McIlroy and America’s Justin Thomas.

All 12 players will be on the course for the finale at Le Golf National.

Europe holds a commanding 10-6 lead and needs only 4 1/2 points from the dozen matches to take back the trophy the Americans won at Hazeltine two years ago. As reigning champion, the U.S must get eight more points to keep the Cup.

The rest of the singles lineup:

— Paul Casey vs. Brooks Koepka

— Justin Rose vs. Webb Simpson

— Jon Rahm vs. Tiger Woods

— Tommy Fleetwood vs. Tony Finau

— Ian Poulter vs Dustin Johnson

— Thorbjorn Olesen vs. Jordan Spieth

— Sergio Garcia vs. Rickie Fowler

— Francesco Molinari vs. Phil Mickelson

— Tyrrell Hatton vs. Patrick Reed

— Henrik Stenson vs. Bubba Watson

— Alex Noren vs. Bryson DeChambeau