The Latest: Thunderstorms soak Bellerive ahead of PGA

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest from the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club (all times local):

4 p.m.

Davis Love III will join a select group led by Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player when he participates in his 100th major championship this weekend in St. Louis.

Love’s streak began with the 1986 PGA Championship at Inverness, and the 100th will come at this year’s PGA at Bellerive. In between, he won the 1997 tournament with an unforgettable rainbow providing the backdrop to the 18th green at Winged Foot.

Love has struggled with injuries in recent years, but a hip replacement has helped with some of the pain he’d been feeling. He hopes that his health will allow him to play in many more majors.

“As long as I can compete and have some fun,” he said, “and not get in the way.”