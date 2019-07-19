The Latest: Clarke makes triple bogey on final hole

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Darren Clarke made a triple bogey on the final hole to finish the second round at 3-over overall, which may be too high to make the cut and play this weekend.

The 2011 champion, who lives in Portrush and knows the course well, shot an even-par 71 in the first round and was still even heading down the 18th fairway on Friday. But his bogey putt from close range was short and his next attempt went right of the hole. He finally tapped in for a 7.

The cut is projected to be 1 over.