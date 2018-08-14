New Zealand’s Hillier tops US Amateur leaderboard

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Hillier shot a 4-under 67 at Pebble Beach on Monday to share the lead after the first round of stroke play at the U.S. Amateur.

Hillier, a 19-year-old from New Zealand, holed out from 110 yards for eagle on the par-5 14th hole.

Trevor Phillips, a 20-year-old who plays at Georgia, was also 4 under after a 68 at Spyglass Hill.

Californian Isaiah Salinda, who plays at Stanford, shot 68 at Pebble Beach.

Hillier, a two-time New Zealand Amateur champion, is playing in his first U.S. Amateur.

“It was a pretty nerve-racking start,” Hillier said. “But my caddie is a good friend of mine and we kept everything nice and relaxed, and I managed to put a good score up on the board. It’s a pretty awesome feeling.”

Gary Nicklaus, the 49-year-old son of Jack Nicklaus, dropped four shots over his final three holes at Spyglass Hill and shot a 6-over 78.

The 312-man field will switch courses on Tuesday, and the top 64 finishers in medal play will advance to match play beginning Wednesday.