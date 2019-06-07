Mickelson’s close calls at US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A capsule look at the six runner-up finishes in the U.S. Open by Phil Mickelson, who needs this major for the career Grand Slam:

YEAR: 1999.

COURSE: Pinehurst No. 2.

SCORES: 67-70-73-70–280.

RESULT: Runner-up, one shot behind Payne Stewart.

KEY MOMENT: Mickelson had a one-shot lead with three to play. Stewart made a 25-foot par putt on the 16th, a 4-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 15-foot par putt on the 18th. Mickelson missed a 6-foot par putt on the 16th, an 8-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

NOTEWORTHY: Mickelson played the entire tournament with a pager in his golf bag and said he would withdraw if his wife went into labor with their first child. Amy Mickelson gave birth to a daughter the next day.