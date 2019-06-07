Mickelson’s close calls at US Open

<p> FILE - In this June 16, 2002, file photo, Phil Mickelson looks at his ball in the rough on the 16th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y. Mickelson, five shots behind at the start of the final round, birdied the par-5 13th to get within two shots of the lead, but his tee shot on the 16th found the rough and he couldn't reach the green, making bogey. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) </p>

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A capsule look at the six runner-up finishes in the U.S. Open by Phil Mickelson, who needs this major for the career Grand Slam:

YEAR: 1999.

COURSE: Pinehurst No. 2.

SCORES: 67-70-73-70–280.

RESULT: Runner-up, one shot behind Payne Stewart.

KEY MOMENT: Mickelson had a one-shot lead with three to play. Stewart made a 25-foot par putt on the 16th, a 4-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 15-foot par putt on the 18th. Mickelson missed a 6-foot par putt on the 16th, an 8-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

NOTEWORTHY: Mickelson played the entire tournament with a pager in his golf bag and said he would withdraw if his wife went into labor with their first child. Amy Mickelson gave birth to a daughter the next day.