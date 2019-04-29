Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer team to win Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm shot a 3-under 69 in the alternate-shot final round Sunday to win the Zurich Classic, beating Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood by three strokes in the PGA Tour’s only team event.

The 42-year-old Palmer won his fourth tour title and first since the 2010 Sony Open in Hawaii. He waved and gave a thumbs-up to TV cameras as he walked up the 18th fairway.

The 24-year-old Rahm won his third PGA Tour title — one each in three straight seasons. The Spaniard finished in the top 10 for the seventh time this year, including a tie for ninth at the Masters.

Palmer and Rahm ended up playing together at Palmer’s suggestion after his past partner, Jordan Spieth, decided to skip the event. Rahm was available because Wesley Bryan is out with a shoulder injury.

Palmer and Rahm finished at 26-under 262 at TPC Louisiana, which had dried out considerably since heavy rain delayed the first round by more than seven hours and forced many players to play more than 18 holes on Friday and Saturday to get the event back on schedule.

Garcia and Fleetwood closed with a 68. Kyoung-Hoon Lee–Matt Every and Brian Gay–Rory Sabbatini tied for third, five shots behind.