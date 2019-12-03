Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

Site: Nassau, Bahamas.

Course: Albany Golf Club.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel), noon-3 p.m. (NBC).

Purse: $3.5 million. Winner’s share: $1 million.

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

Last year: Rahm went from a three-way tie for the lead to a four-shot victory by closing with a 7-under 65. Tournament host Tiger Woods finished 17th against the 18-man field.

Notes: The entire 12-man American team for the Presidents Cup is in the field, including U.S. captain Tiger Woods. … The tournament starts Wednesday and ends Saturday, after which the U.S. team will take a charter to Australia for the Presidents Cup, arriving at Royal Melbourne on Monday morning. … Rickie Fowler plays for the first time since the Tour Championship. He was picked to replace Brooks Koepka in the Presidents Cup. … Dustin Johnson, who had knee surgery on Sept. 5, decided to withdraw to make sure he was ready for the Presidents Cup. He was replaced by Chez Reavie. … The two sponsor exemptions went to Henrik Stenson and Jordan Spieth, both outside the top 40 in the world. This gives Spieth a chance to assure he stays in the top 50 until he plays next at the Sony Open. … Justin Rose makes his primary resident at Albany in the Bahamas. … Woods is a five-time winner of his holiday event, though he has not finished within 10 shots of the winner in his three previous appearance at Albany. … Only three non-Americans are in the field — Rahm, Stenson and Rose.

Next week: QBE Shootout.

Online: www.pgatour.com