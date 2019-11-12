Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

MAYAKOBA GOLF CLASSIC

Site: Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Course: El Camaleon GC. Yardage: 6,987. Par: 71.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $7.2 million. Winner’s share: $1,296,000.

Defending champion: Matt Kuchar.

FedEx Cup leader: Lanto Griffin.

Last tournament: Rory McIlroy won the HSBC Champions and Brendon Todd won the Bermuda Championship.

Notes: Matt Kuchar returns to Mayakoba with his regular caddie. His victory last year was remembered more for word getting out that Kuchar paid a local resort caddie only $5,000 of his $1,296,000 earnings, until outrage on social media led to Kuchar giving him an additional $50,000. … Chris Kirk returns to competition for the first time since the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, taking time off to cope with alcohol abuse. … Jason Day, fresh off being named a captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup team, is playing for the first time since 2009. … Rickie Fowler has decided not to play while he recovers from a bacterial infection. … Brandon Wu, who led the field at the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying, is among those in the field. … Brian Stuard has finished runner-up twice at Mayakoba. … Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland is the only player born outside the U.S. to win at Mayakoba since the tournament began in 2007. … The last two winners in Mayakoba, Matt Kuchar and Patton Kizzire, won the Sony Open in Honolulu two months later. … Lanto Griffin remains atop the FedEx Cup since his Houston Open victory. Griffin has finished in the top 20 in all six of his PGA Tour starts this year.

Next week: RSM Classic.

