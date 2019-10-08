Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

HOUSTON OPEN

Site: Humble, Texas.

Course: Golf Club of Houston. Yardage: 7,441. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1.26 million.

Defending champion: Ian Poulter.

FedEx Cup leader: Sebastian Munoz.

Last week: Kevin Na won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Notes: The tournament has moved from the first week in April, when it was the final event before the Masters, to a fall date. … Ian Poulter won in a playoff in 2018 to get into the Masters. He is not defending this week because he is playing the Italian Open on the European Tour. … Henrik Stenson at No. 37 is the highest-ranked player in the field. … This is the final year at the Golf Club of Houston. It is scheduled to move next year to Memorial Park. … Sebastian Munoz is playing for the fourth straight week. Munoz, from Colombia, played college golf at North Texas. … Cole Hammer, who plays at Texas and is No. 2 in the world amateur ranking, is playing on a sponsor exemption. … Six former Houston Open champions are in the field, including Hunter Mahan. … The tournament is run by the Houston Astros Foundation. … Akshay Bhatia, the 17-year-old who played the last three weeks on sponsor exemption, failed to make it through Monday qualifying.

Next week: CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.

Online: www.pgatour.com