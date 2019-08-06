Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

THE NORTHERN TRUST

Site: Jersey City, N.J.

Course: Liberty National GC. Yardage: 7,370. Par: 71.

Purse: $9.25 million. Winner’s share: $1,665,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon-1:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.

FedEx Cup leader: Brooks Koepka.

Last week: J.T. Poston won the Wyndham Championship.

Notes: This starts the FedEx Cup playoffs, which this year has been cut to three tournaments ending with the Tour Championship at East Lake. … PGA champion Brooks Koepka is the No. 1 seed to start the postseason. He is the seventh different player in the last seven years to start out at No. 1. … Tiger Woods is playing a regular PGA Tour event for only the second time since March. Since the Masters, his only appearance outside a major was the Memorial. … Woods in 2007 and 2009 and Jordan Spieth in 2015 are the only players who started and finished the FedEx Cup playoffs at No. 1. … Zach Johnson failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time. … Spieth, who last year missed the Tour Championship, starts the postseason at No. 69. … Only the top 70 advance to the BMW Championship next week at Medinah. … The last four winners of the FedEx Cup playoffs opener were all among the top 10 in the standings. … Liberty National hosted this event in 2009 and 2013, and the Presidents Cup in 2017. … The tournament will be held next year at the TPC Boston.

Next week: BMW Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com