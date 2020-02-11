A look at the week ahead in golf around the world

PGA TOUR

GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Riviera CC. Yards: 7,322. Par: 71.

Purse: $9.3 million. Winner’s share: $1,674,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: J.B. Holmes.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Last week: Nick Taylor won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Notes: Led by nine of the top 10 players in the world, the Genesis Invitational has its strongest field since the inception of the world ranking in 1986 and would be nearly on par with a World Golf Championship. … Tiger Woods, the tournament host, makes his second start of the year. Riviera is the PGA Tour course Woods has played the most times (10) without ever winning. … Rory McIlroy plays his first event as No. 1 in the world since the BMW Championship in 2015 in Chicago. … This is the first time McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are in the same tournament since the Tour Championship last August. … Two of the last three years, the winner had to play 36 holes on Sunday because of rain. … To keep in line with tournaments that had Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus as the host, the Genesis Invitational offers a three-year PGA Tour exemption to the winner and the largest of all regular PGA Tour events. But it loses the open qualifier it had since 1926.

Next week: WGC-Mexico Championship and Puerto Rico Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com