Lightning discuss start of NHL’s Phase 3
Video Details
- Alex Killorn
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Jon Cooper, Alex Killorn and Tyler Johnson of the Tampa Bay Lightning hop on Zoom calls Monday to discuss the start of training camp after the beginning of Phase 3 of the NHL's return-to-play plan.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.