Magic stars Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz shout out Class of 2020
Video Details
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Jonathan Isaac
- Jonathan Isaac
- Markelle Fultz
- Markelle Fultz
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
-
Orlando Magic stars Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz shout out the Class of 2020 as Orange County virtual graduations begin today.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.