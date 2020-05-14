Inside the Lightning at Home, Classic Edition: 2004 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Brad Richards
Paul Kennedy checks in with former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brad Richards to reminisce about the Game 6 win over the Calgary Flames in the 2004 Stanley Cup Final.
