Steve Clifford critical of Magic’s intensity in 1st half in Utah
Video Details
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Nikola Vucevic
- Northwest
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
- Utah Jazz
- West
- West
-
Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford breaks down Tuesday's road loss to the Utah Jazz.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879