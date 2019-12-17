Lightning try to bounce back against visiting Senators
Video Details
- Anthony Duclair
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Ottawa Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
The Tampa Bay Lightning will be looking to bounce back Tuesday night when they take on Anthony Duclair and the Ottawa Senators.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879