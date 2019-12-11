Know Your Bolts: Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy
Video Details
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
FOX Sports Sun's Kailey Mizelle sat down with Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to learn a little bit more about the Vezina-winning netminder.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879