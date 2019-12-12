Lightning face tall task when Brad Marchand, Bruins come to town
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Bruins
- Brad Marchand
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
The Tampa Bay Lightning are back at home Thursday night as they welcome Brad Marchand and the dominant Boston Bruins to town.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879