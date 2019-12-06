Lightning D Victor Hedman on scoring 100th career goal
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Minnesota Wild
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Victor Hedman
- West
- West
-
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman discusses scoring his 100th career goal Thursday night -- on the anniversary of his first career goal -- and the team's home loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879