Michael Carter-Williams says ‘everyone has to play their part’
Video Details
- Aaron Gordon
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Michael Carter-Williams
- Nikola Vucevic
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
-
Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams says everyone on the team has to play their part for them to have success.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879