Sandy Alcantara, GMM Foundation partner to bring baseball equipment to kids in Dominican Republic
Video Details
Miami Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara, along with the GMM Foundation, hosted a Charity Softball Tournament at Bucky Dent Park, and collected lots of baseball equipment for kids in the Dominican Republic.
