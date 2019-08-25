Marlins continue Impact Week with Beautification Project that included the painting of Jackie Robinson-themed mural
Impact Week continues today at Charles R. Drew K-8 Center where students and Marlins' Alumni collaborated in a Beautification Project that included painting a Jackie Robinson-themed mural created by local Miami artist William Osorio.
