Don Mattingly breaks down Marlins’ narrow loss to Twins
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly breaks down Tuesday's loss to the Minnesota Twins, the strong start from right-hander Zac Gallen, and gives an update on Garrett Cooper's status.
