Rays take aim at Citrus Series sweep of Marlins
Video Details
The Tampa Bay Rays will go with Ryne Stanek as The Opener on Wednesday as they look to sweep the Citrus Series against the Miami Marlins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618