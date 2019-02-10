Steve Clifford says keeping Bucks out of the paint was key to 20-point win
Video Details
Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford says keeping the Bucks out of the paint was the key to the 20-point win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618