Steve Clifford breaks down loss to Thunder to begin homestand
Video Details
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- Northwest
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Orlando Magic
- Paul George
- Southeast
- West
- West
-
Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford breaks down the team's loss to Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618