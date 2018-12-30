Victor Hedman compliments Adam Erne’s play after dishing out his 301 career assist
Video Details
- Adam Erne
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Montreal Canadiens
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Victor Hedman
-
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman has some nice things to say about Adam Erne after dishing out his 301st career assist in the win over the Canadiens.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618