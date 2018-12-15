Derrick Jones Jr. talks about how his play is impacting Heat
Video Details
- CBK
- Derrick Jones Jr.
- Derrick Jones Jr.
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Northwest
- Pac-12
- Pac-12
- Southeast
- Utah Jazz
- Utah Utes
- Utah Utes
- West
- West
-
Derrick Jones Jr. talks about the work they put in after their flight from Utah suffering a loss to the Jazz and how his play is impacting the Heat.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618