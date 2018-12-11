Justise Winslow on his career-high 28 points, playing against LeBron James
Video Details
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Heat
- Justise Winslow
- LeBron James
- Miami Heat
- NBA
- Pacific
- Southeast
- West
-
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow talks about his career-high 28 points and playing against LeBron James.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618