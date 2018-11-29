Steve Clifford on Magic: ‘We gotta get tougher’
Video Details
Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford breaks down Wednesday night’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, discussing that the Magic got to be tougher and how loose balls is a major weakness for them.
