Lightning goalie Louis Domingue on stepping into No. 1 role
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Louis Domingue isn't worried about what it means to step into the No. 1 role for the Bolts now that Andrei Vasilevskiy is injured. He is focused on whichever game is immediately in front of him.
