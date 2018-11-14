Lightning D Erik Cernak calls NHL debut a ‘dream come true’
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak wasn't happy with the result Tuesday night -- a road loss to the Buffalo Sabres -- but he calls lacing up and making his NHL debut a "dream come true."
