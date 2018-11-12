Magic get ready for another showdown with John Wall, Wizards
Video Details
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Magic
- John Wall
- NBA
- Orlando Magic
- Southeast
- Washington Wizards
-
The Orlando Magic will take on John Wall and the Washington Wizards for the second time four days when they visit D.C. on Monday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618